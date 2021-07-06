Oil price lower: OPEC, Saudi Arabia, UAE, US ... where we at summary

Just a quickie to summarise where the oil market is standing mid-week after the abandoning of OPEC+ negotiations with no deal.

Oil was dumped Tuesday US time(see chart below)

Early signs from the OPEC+ meeting were that most members supported an increase of 400kb/d each month in August, September, October, November and December ... that is 2m barrels extra by the end of this year

based on the agreement being extended until the end of 2022

But, the United Arab Emirates (having invested plenty of capex to enable increased production) said "No", which stopped an agreement being reached

The lack of agreement is expected to further tighten oil supply even as demand rises as economies recover as a trend

On the other hand a lack of unity at OPEC may lead to less oil market stability (increased output unilaterally amongst members .... this has not yet been seen (just noting this)

No further talks are said to be on the horizon (until the next planned meeting)

The US administration is pressuring the parties disagreeing (i.e Saudi Arabia & UAE is what it boils down to) to reach a deal

What have I missed?





Want to keep track of oil prices? ForexLive has free charts here (see below for the code for an oil chart, boxed, although others are available also):























