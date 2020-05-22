Oil price plunging further

WTI CL futures are down circa $2 on Globex trade … update …. $3 now

The chatter is expressing concern on a couple of fronts:

China did not set a GDP target for the year. On the other hand the NPC did indicate continued easy monetary policy (more and different forms of easing) aimed at encouraging economic recovery.

China appears to be signalling a firmer policy on HK - no specifics porovided as yet. This is upsetting Taiwan also.



Oil has seen a huge bid in past weeks as lock down trickle slowly towards openings, prompting views demand will recover. The oil price may have gotten a little ahead of itself in this optimism.







