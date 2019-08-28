Oil prices are riding high into the US weekly energy report

Crude up nearly 3%





The API report released late yesterday showed a massive drawdown in US oil inventories.





Crude -11,000K

Gasoline -349K

Distillates -2500K

Cushing -2370K



Oil immediately jumped on the headlines and has continued to track higher. WTI is trading at $56.49, which is the highest in a week.





The consensus for today's report isn't a good gauge of where the market is pricing in light of the API numbers but here it is:

Crude -2850K

Gasoline -400K

Distillates +1400K The data is due out at the bottom of the hour.





