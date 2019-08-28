Oil prices are riding high into the US weekly energy report

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Crude up nearly 3%

Crude up nearly 3%
The API report released late yesterday showed a massive drawdown in US oil inventories.

  • Crude -11,000K
  • Gasoline -349K
  • Distillates -2500K
  • Cushing -2370K
Oil immediately jumped on the headlines and has continued to track higher. WTI is trading at $56.49, which is the highest in a week.

The consensus for today's report isn't a good gauge of where the market is pricing in light of the API numbers but here it is:
  • Crude -2850K
  • Gasoline -400K
  • Distillates +1400K
The data is due out at the bottom of the hour.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose