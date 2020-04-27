Oil prices stay pressured to start the week

WTI crude falls back under $15

WTI is down by more than 11% and slightly back under $15 ahead of European morning trade as the volatility in the oil market continues to play out.





After the chaos in oil trading in the early stages last week, there was a bit of a breather towards the latter half of the week. However, the same fundamentals that led to the historic drop to negative territory are still in place even as we look to trading today.





Supply issues are going to be a persistent problem and with storage space running out, it is going to keep weighing on prices if the global economic situation doesn't improve as expected over the next few weeks/months.



