Oil prices surge as futures trade commences for the week, Stock index futures open lower.
Sunday evening futures trade in oil has opened the week's crude trading
- Brent up nearly 20%
- WTI up near 15%
- S&P futures down half a percent odd
ICYMI:
- Drone attacks cut as much as 5mbpd of Saudi oil production
- It could be 'weeks' before Saudi oil production returns to full capacity
- Goldman Sachs oil price forecasts after the Saudi attack
- Platts on the oil price impact of the Saudi attack
- CAD, yen both higher in thin Monday opening forex markets
- Images released of the extensive damage to Saudi production facilities
- Can Saudi Arabia restore almost half the oil production within just days?
- UBS on oil after the attack on Saudi production facilities
- Is a US SPR oil release imminent? No, say analysts
- Here we go - Trump says will authorise SPR oil release if needed
Currencies pre-empted the moves and we are seeing some gap fill. USD/JPY, for example: