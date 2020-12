US crude oil inventories expected to tighten





WTI crude was trading at $48.50 at the start of New York trading then tumbled to $47.65 in a quick move but it's rebounded to $48.32 ahead of the weekly inventory report.





In the bigger picture, crude is consolidating below $50.







In the API report late yesterday, US stockpiles fell by 4.8m barrels. The consensus for today's report is a draw of 3.1 million.