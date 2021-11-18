Oil - Reports that Iran has increased its high-enriched uranium inventory by 77%
The latest International Atomic Energy Agency report says Iran's store of uranium enriched to 60% levels increased 77% to 17.7 kilograms
This could be used in nuclear weapons says the report.
Talks with Itan are set to get underway again on November 29 - Itan wants U.S. sanctions on the country lifted in exchange for a cap on its atomic program. This latest from the IAEA does not auger well. Oil traders have been awaiting the return of Iranian oil to market if the talks are a success, although the return would still be a ways off.
