Oil - Reports that Iran has increased its high-enriched uranium inventory by 77%

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The latest International Atomic Energy Agency report says Iran's store of uranium enriched to 60% levels increased 77% to 17.7 kilograms

This could be used in nuclear weapons says the report. 
  • "The Agency's verification and monitoring activities have been seriously undermined as a result of Iran's decision to stop the implementation of its nuclear-related commitments," IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi wrote in the restricted 13-page reported seen by Bloomberg
Talks with Itan are set to get underway again on November 29 - Itan wants U.S. sanctions on the country lifted in exchange for a cap on its atomic program. This latest from the IAEA does not auger well. Oil traders have been awaiting the return of Iranian oil to market if the talks are a success, although the return would still be a ways off. 

More at the Bloomberg link above. 
 
The latest International Atomic Energy Agency report says Iran's store of uranium enriched to 60% levels increased 77% to 17.7 kilograms
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose