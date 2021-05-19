Oil - reports that talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have made significant progress

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The reports add that a breakthrough is within reach.

ICYMI from earlier, looking positive:
"In these last two weeks, we have been successful in moving a lot of things forward," said Iran's deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi:
  • we have been successful in moving a lot of things forward
  • We can now say that we have reached a framework or structure of an agreement
US State Dept comments on the negotiations:
  • really helped to crystallize choices that need to be made by Iran, as well as by the US in order to come back into a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA

--

The Vienna talks have been chipping away at issues since early May.

The reports add that a breakthrough is within reach.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose