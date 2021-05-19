Oil - reports that talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have made significant progress
The reports add that a breakthrough is within reach.
ICYMI from earlier, looking positive:
"In these last two weeks, we have been successful in moving a lot of things forward," said Iran's deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi:
- we have been successful in moving a lot of things forward
- We can now say that we have reached a framework or structure of an agreement
US State Dept comments on the negotiations:
- really helped to crystallize choices that need to be made by Iran, as well as by the US in order to come back into a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA
The Vienna talks have been chipping away at issues since early May.