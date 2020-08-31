Oil reverses course to finish at the lows of the day

Intraday reversal for oil

Oil tried to break above the August range last week but failed again.





Crude has quick turned into the least-volatile asset in financial markets, which is a remarkable change in character from a few months ago. The total range in WTI since the start of July is $4.93, which was a hiccup in the March/April period.





There has certainly been a drift to the upside since May but it pales in comparison to most risk assets. A big part of that is the 10 mbpd of OPEC+ production that's idled and could kneecap the market at any time. I don't think OPEC is going to do that but plenty of members have to be irked at climbing US production as local revenues plunge.







