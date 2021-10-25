Oil - Saudi Arabia Energy Minister says OPEC+ should remain cautious over output
Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman spoke on oil in a Bloomberg TV interview over the weekend.
Link is here to the video (may be gated). If it is gated, try this link instead.
He said OPEC+ alliance should maintain its cautious approach to managing global crude supplies given the threat to demand still posed by the pandemic.
- producers shouldn't take the rise in prices for granted
The background to this is:
- OPEC+ is raising daily production by 400,000 barrels each month
- some members are not managing to hit their output targets
- OPEC+ next meet on November 4
And oil prices remain underpinned by supply constraints and recovering demand.