Oil shakes off the jitters, turns positive on the day

A sign of things to come?

WTI crude oil is now up fractionally on the day at $38.21 after falling as low as $37.07.





Crude has been a volatile trade this week after OPEC extended cuts for another month. That was largely baked in but new production from Libya and talk of the US shale taps being turned on sent a chill through the market.





Technicals appear to have played a role in the rebound with bids appearing ahead of Friday's low.





Outside of oil, the risk picture is more negative. S&P 500 futures are 24 points after a 38-point gain yesterday. US 10-year yields are down 4 bps to 0.835% ahead of an auction today. In FX, it's a classic 'risk off' mode with the commodity currencies lagging including a particularly sharp fall in AUD/USD, which is down 85 pips.





In all of them though -- as in oil -- the dip buyers have arrived in the past hour. With the money flooding into markets lately, it will be another battle.

