Oil sinks as Trump discusses diplomatic response on Iran

More signs that bombs won't be falling





Trump and the UK discussed a 'united diplomatic response' to the Saudi Arabian attack. That's similar to the sentiment from Pompeo with both hinting that bombs won't be falling soon. Pompeo said the US is working with international allies on a coalition to deter Iran.





Ultimately, the US may try to leverage this to convince Europe to participate more actively in an Iranian oil blockade.



WTI is at the lows of the day, down $1.52 to $57.80.

