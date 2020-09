Crude prices struggle for the second day





Demand concerns along with fears of more OPEC supply are weighing on crude prices for the second day. WTI is down 92-cents to $40.59.





That's a one-month low and today's fall cuts through both the 55-dma and the 200-dma. Psychological support at $40.00 is next followed by the July 30 low of $38.72.





With the weakness in crude, USD/CAD is staging a rebound. It just touched a fresh session high at 1.3121.