Oil sinks to the lows of the day with OPEC in focus

It's OPEC meeting week





WTI rose as high as $62.92 earlier today but has given it all back and more. It's now down 89-cents to $60.62 on the day.





Today's drop cuts through the trendline that keyed the rally through February.





The problem for oil bulls at the moment is the uncertainty around the OPEC+ decision at the end of this week. They're going to hike production at least 500K bpd but beyond that it's tough to estimate.





Saudi Arabia still has 1m in voluntary cuts that are set to expire in April and Russia's seasonal lull is over so they're going to want to pump. At the same time, they all have to be happy with higher prices and won't want to bust them $6-8 lower.





But given the incredible run that oil has had, I think there will be more buyers than sellers in the run-up to the meeting.





