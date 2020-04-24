Oil slips to session lows for the day, down by 2%

WTI falls back towards $16 from a high close to $18 earlier

If anything, this shows any outright recovery in oil will still encounter selling pressures along the way. The fundamentals in the oil market hasn't changed since the start of the week, but after the rollover to the June contract, the situation is much calmer - for now at least.





WTI is now touching session lows of $16.05, down by just over 2%.





Just be mindful of this as it could cause negative spillovers to other asset classes and risk.



