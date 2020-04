WTI down nearly 5%





The break below $22 has opened up a fresh fall to the March/April lows.





What's on my mind today is the curve out a few months and how it rises sharply.







The inclination is to anticipate higher prices out a few months but I'm skeptical. For one, oil companies could be reluctant to hedge at prices that are below profitability. It also reflects a lack of storage capacity in order to buy oil now and sell it in future months.