Oil down $2 in a quick move

The market mood has turned in a big way. It's not just stocks with oil now piling on with a quick move lower to extend today's decline to $2 per barrel.









One chart that's doing the rounds is the rising number of cases in Alabama, in a sign that reopening might not be such a great idea after all. Or at least reopening without better PPE practices.





Are we so sure there won't be a second wave in summer?