Oil breaks yesterday's late low as settlement looms

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Do you want to be long or short into the weekend?

It's tough to be involved in oil over the weekend. The contours of the Saudi deal are clear now and there's still way too much oil in the world but the G20 is coming up tomorrow and you never know what kind of move you will get on the weekend when 20% shifts in crude are almost meaningless.
Do you want to be long or short into the weekend?
If you're not trading oil, I think USD/CAD has some upside potential here because it's not exactly dialed into these ticks in crude.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose