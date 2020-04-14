Oil - Texas shale explorer says it'll halt drilling if state imposes OPEC-style production caps

Diamondback Energy is on of the biggest Texas shale explorers.

  • Chief Financial Officer Kaes Van't Hof said the company already is in the process of shutting down 30% of its drilling and would take it to zero if the state clamps down on production.
In the event of quotas … 
  • "That turns that industry, the service industry, on to the same issues that the restaurant industry is facing today where they're completely shut down with zero revenue and zero employment."
I bolded that bit on jobs - a huge issue right now and a very unsubtle threat from the firm. Imposing quotes on US producers was always going to be difficult for this output cut deal. 

