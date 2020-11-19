Oil to trade a little stronger on positive vaccine developments says Citi

Citi say that encouraging news on vaccine tests/trials should be supportive for market sentiment, and hold oil trading in the upper end of its range.

oil prices are expected to "range-bound" in the near term but with the roll-out of vaccine distribution to take time this will weigh during the northern winter months

OPEC+ to deliver a three-month rollover of the current 7.7m b/d cuts, will help re-balancing of the market

Further ahead, if OPEC+ then go further and holds the current quota for 1H 2021 would draw down inventory to a tight level and prompt an overheating in mkt.





I'd be wary of projecting any tightening from OPEC + beyond Q1 at this stage.