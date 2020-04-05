Oil trade opens for the week, lower. US equity index futures rise.
US equity futures are higher to kick off the new week.
- Trade on Globex emini S&P +1.4% or so
Oil is lower
- WTI CL - around 10%
There was plenty of oil news over the weekend, scroll down the page.
Weekend oil news:
- Iraqi oil minister says any new deal needs support from key producers outside OPEC
- Trump says he will, if he has to, put tariffs on oil imports - to protect energy workers, companies
- Canada and US discuss tariffs on Saudi/Russian oil imports - report
- Monday's OPEC+ teleconference delayed until April 9
- Fresh Saudi / Russia oil spat? Saudi energy minister rejects Russia's remarks.