Oil traders book US vessels to store gasoline, ship fuel overseas

An overnight piece via Reuters ICYMI, probably not breaking news to anyone keeping track of energy markets.

Oil traders are hiring expensive U.S. vessels, normally only used for domestic shipments, to store gasoline or ship fuel overseas, five shipping sources said, in a sign of the energy industry's desperation for places to park petroleum amid a 30% drop in worldwide demand.



Several shippers said they have started to book Jones Act (JA) vessels for foreign voyages or to store refined products. The century-old Jones Act requires that vessels traveling between domestic ports be owned and operated by U.S. crews, and they are generally more expensive than other vessels.

"It's very unusual to use JA tankers for international trips," one shipping source said.





On another oil related item - tomorrow we'll get the weekly private oil inventory survey. This will likely report a further build up of stocks - but there be a slowing in the builds as some US states begin to reopen.







