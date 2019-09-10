Oil traders - heads up for the inventory data due around the bottom of the hour

Coming up soon - the private survey of inventory. The inventory report is released to subscribers at 4.30pm NY time and hit's media in the minutes following.

Via Platts survey of analysts:

headline inventory for the week ended September 6 expected fall of 3.6 m barrels

estimate gasoline stocks to have fallen 1.4 m barrels

estimate of distillate stocks up 220,000 barrels



The Reuters survey shows an expected draw of 2.7 million barrels last week,







Government data, from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), is due on Wednesday morning US time.

