Oil traders note headline risk this week: Multiple OPEC+ speakers in the days ahead

This year's Adipec Conference (virtual event) is taking place November 9 - 12.

The Abu Dhabi International Exhibition & Conference





Energy ministers from Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Iran, UAE along with OPEC's Secretary General are all speaking. Corporates are represented also, BP and Total.





The agenda is available from this link. Some digging through the information will be required for specifics.





OPEC+ is in the midst of deciding the future of output cuts, although the pre-planned wind back of cuts from the new year does appear well and truly dead in the water given the renewed slide in demand.



