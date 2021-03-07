Oil traders note - Saudi oil export ports, facilities targeted in attacks Sunday

Saudi Arabia says ports and other facilities have been targeted by drones and missile strikes but has assured that damage is minimal.

A spokesman at the Ministry of Energy said

that one of the petroleum tank farms at the Ras Tanura Port in the Eastern Regio was attacked by a drone

another attempt was also made later to attack Saudi Aramco's facilities

shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco's residential area in the city of Dhahran

said that both attacks did not result in any injury or loss of life or property

Other reports are that oil is still being loaded at Ras Tanura and a tanker has berthed at the facility after the earlier attacks.





Oil traders should be wary of a price pop on the news, although it does seem (according to the official reports at least) that there will be minimal, if any, disruption.