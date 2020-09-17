Oil traders - heads up for the OPEC committee meeting today, Thursday 17 September 2020

This is the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting.

Given the weak run for crude prices (past days rally excepted) there is likely to be extra scrutiny on producers not hitting compliance targets.





CAD traders will want to keep an eye out for oil-related headlines from the meeting also.









ps. I don't have a scheduled time for any comments following the meeting. The meeting is in Vienna so i suspect some time US hours or late Europe.