Oil trader pleads guilty to manipulating prices
Via the Wall Street Journal, reporting that a former oil trader at mining company Glencore pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to manipulate fuel prices,
- admitted to allegations that accused him of working to manipulate an oil-price benchmark by directing other traders to submit orders that would push prices in the direction he wanted.
Journal link is here for more (may be gated)
Folks are now coming up with other ways to manipulate oil prices ...