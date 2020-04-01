Oil - Trump, Putin phone call "may prove to be an important turning point"

US and Russia Presidents Trump and Putin spoke on a call. RBC suggest that the contact between the two:

may prove to be an important turning point in the standoff between Moscow and Riyadh that has sent oil prices tumbling.

While US officials have focused their lobbying efforts on Saudi Arabia, we continue to contend the path to a diplomatic offramp runs through Moscow and that a rollback of some US energy sanctions could be the catalyst for getting Russia back to the OPEC+ bargaining table.

I posted earlier on some remarks from Trump on the call, he said Russia and Saudi Arabia are in discussions and he is ready to step in if asked:

The RBC suggestion is for the US take an even more proactive role.

Oil prices have edged just a little higher during the session here.



