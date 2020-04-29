Oil update ICYMI - US gasoline stocks fall, sign of demand increasing?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Greg had the US inventory data (official EIA)  posted overnight, with this:

Note further on demand:
  • weekly gasoline supplied, rose 549kb/d, the most since May 2019 - this is a demand indicator 

On supply cuts:

  • Russian Energy Minister Novak said its oil companies will cut output by around 19% (this from February levels)
  • Nigeria will ship its lowest volume of crude since 2016 in May and June.

Anyone like to say the 'green shoots' thing? 

See here for global coronavirus case data
