Oil update ICYMI - US gasoline stocks fall, sign of demand increasing?
Greg had the US inventory data (official EIA) posted overnight, with this:
Note further on demand:
- weekly gasoline supplied, rose 549kb/d, the most since May 2019 - this is a demand indicator
On supply cuts:
- Russian Energy Minister Novak said its oil companies will cut output by around 19% (this from February levels)
- Nigeria will ship its lowest volume of crude since 2016 in May and June.
Anyone like to say the 'green shoots' thing?