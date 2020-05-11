Oil update - Supply side issues continue to dominate. Demand's patchy recovery.

A quick recap of where we are at in oil and related markets

  • Saudi Arabia says it'll further its cuts to production, more than promised under the recent OPEC+ agreement - aims for output just below 7.5m b/d in June (SA had pledged an officla target of 8.5m). Would be its lowest output since 2002.
  • United Arab Emirates says it'll cut by an additional 100k b/d in June.
Be wary of these extra cuts continuing, if demand does sustain a rebound the extra cuts will be short-lived. 

More: on supply
  • US producers are expected to reopen wells quickly once prices recover
On the demand side:
  • some recovery seen as economies begin reopeing
  • the timing of recovery is patchy though as economise reopen at different rates and scales
  • gasoline demand in the US is gaining, fuel retailers report a small recovery (less than 10% to week end 2 May) 
  • Europe, some bounce in demand but lockdown release is diverse 
