Fed jitters?

WTI crude is flat on the day, dropping 70-cents from the highs, which were hit just 30 minutes ago. Crude rallied on a surprise draw in US inventories and hit $58.82 but the nearby 100-day moving average capped the gains and there has been a sharp selloff to $58.05.





There aren't any headlines to spark the drop. It looks to me like it could be Fed jiters