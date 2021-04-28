Oil (WTI & Brent) forecasts for this year: $63/bbl and $60 respectively
Forecasts via BoA, analysts at the bank expecting:
- Brent and WTI to average $63/bbl and $60/bbl, respectively, in 2021
- Our supply and demand forecasts suggest a 1.3mn b/d deficit in 2021 followed by a 170k b/d surplus in 2022
On the demand sidethe bank sees:
- We forecast global demand will rebound nearly 6mn b/d YoY in 2021 after falling 8.7mn b/d in 2020.
- During 2021-23, we forecast demand will grow by more than 9mn b/d, the fastest pace since the 1970s.
On supply:
- Non-OPEC supply should grow more than 1 mn b/d YoY in 2021 and an additional 2mn b/d in 2022.
- We project US supply to grow less than 200k b/d in 2021 and more than 1 mn b/d in 2022 thanks in part to robust NGL volumes.
- OPEC supplies are set to rise 800k b/d in 2021 and 2.1 mn b/d in 2022 and OPEC+ adds back supply and as Iran returns.