Oil (WTI) futures up $1, and in China copper & coal higher while iron ore is lower
Commodities kicking off with a solid beginning to the week with coal and copper futures in China trading higher.
- iron ore is lower though
Meanwhile in US overnight trade CL (oil) is up $1 or so.
Across FX after earlier rises EUR, AUD, NZD GBP have all turned down against the dollar. USD/JPY also falling away. US equity index futures following a similar pattern.
Bitcoin is on approach to its earlier weekend high circa $62,700 and thereabouts. Its been underpinned by the imminent launch of BTC futures ETFs.