Oil (WTI) futures up $1, and in China copper & coal higher while iron ore is lower

Commodities kicking off with a solid beginning to the week with coal and copper futures in China trading higher.

iron ore is lower though

Meanwhile in US overnight trade CL (oil) is up $1 or so.









Bitcoin is on approach to its earlier weekend high circa $62,700 and thereabouts. Its been underpinned by the imminent launch of BTC futures ETFs.

Across FX after earlier rises EUR, AUD, NZD GBP have all turned down against the dollar. USD/JPY also falling away. US equity index futures following a similar pattern.