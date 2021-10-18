Oil (WTI) futures up $1, and in China copper & coal higher while iron ore is lower

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Commodities kicking off with a solid beginning to the week with coal and copper futures in China trading higher. 

  • iron ore is lower though
Meanwhile in US overnight trade CL (oil) is up $1 or so. 

Across FX after earlier rises EUR, AUD, NZD GBP have all turned down against the dollar. USD/JPY also falling away. US equity index futures following a similar pattern. 

Bitcoin is on approach to its earlier weekend high circa $62,700 and thereabouts. Its been underpinned by the imminent launch of BTC futures ETFs. 
