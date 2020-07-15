Oklahoma cases a record for the 2nd day in a row cases rise

Oklahoma announced that their cases rose by 1075 bringing the state's total to rise and 22,813. The cases represented a new record for the 2nd day in a row



Alabama reported 47 deaths bringing the state's total 2 1211. The death number was a record for the 2nd day in a row. Alabama coronavirus cases rose by 1812 bringing the state's total to 59,067 both of those states



Oklahoma and Alabama are in the heart of the college football territory. The SEC Conference announced yesterday that some fall sports (volleyball, soccer, cross-country) would be postponed to the spring. They did not make a decision on the upcoming football season however. Football traditionally supports all the other University sports.