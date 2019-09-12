Oman oil minister: No discussion of new deeper oil cuts during today's meeting

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Adds that the outlook is not very good for 2020 as demand growth slows down

Oil is starting to slip back on the day now with Brent dropping to a session low of $60.63. It looks like they only discussed mostly about output cut compliance, which isn't something that can be easily and readily enforced.
