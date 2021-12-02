Omicron COVID-19 - Australian internal border tightening has begun

Australian state of South Australia has announced a tightening of border control:

Travellers from NSW state entering will need to clear a Covid-19 test on arrival.

The state has also increased home isolation requirements for travellers from overseas from seven to 14 days.

This is an incremental move, but if 2020 and 2021 history is anything to go by it'll accelerate. Vaccination rates are now high so perhaps severe restrictions can be avoided (me and my hopeful view). The move comes as NSW health reports 7 Omicron cases in total now.





The only thing that can travel faster than coronavirus in Australia is state government response.















