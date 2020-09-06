On Sunday the UK reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases since May, nearly 3,000

New COVID-19 cases report from the UK on Sunday at 2,988.

  • The previous day was 1,813
  • Sunday's number is the first first time the UK has reported more than 2,000 new cases since May
  • Its the highest number of new cases since 23 May
The number of new cases has risen sharply, increasing the chances of further regional/local lockdowns in the country. 

Keep wearing those masks folks!
