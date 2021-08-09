On the docket for Tuesday in Australia - business confidence and activity for July

The National Australia Bank Business Survey for July

Business Confidence

expected 15, prior 11

the drop in June was 9 points from May, its biggest in 11 months

expected 10, prior 24

the drop in June (largest fall in 14 months) was from a record might in May (at 36) Business Conditions

As noted above, there were substantial drops for both of the headline measures in June. Business conditions are expected to fall again given widespread lockdowns in July. Also weighing as negatives are:

border closures between states

supply shortages and bottlenecks

business cost rising

Declines in all key sub measures of trading, employment and profitability are expected.





