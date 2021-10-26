On the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian Q3 CPI, China industrial profits
2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for September
prior NZD -2144m
exports prior NZD 4.35bn
imports prior NZD 6.49bn
2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for September
prior -0.5% y/y
British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index
0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for October
Business confidence for October, preliminary: -8.6 (prior -7.2)
Activity Outlook preliminary 26.2 (prior 18.2)
expected 0.8% q/q, prior 0.8%
- For the y/y, expected 3.1, prior 3.8% (lower expected mainly due to base effects)
Core inflation: Trimmed mean
expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.5%
expected 1.8% y/y, prior 1.8%
The weighted median is another measure of core inflation.
expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.5%
expected 1.9% y/y, prior was 1.7%
0130 GMT China Industrial Profits for September
- prior +10.1% y/y
- prior +49.5% YTD y/y
- raw material price inflation is contributing to higher manufacturing costs, subdued consumer spending is compressing demand, add in the coal crisis creating power shortages; all are weighing on business profitability in China.