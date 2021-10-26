On the economic calendar in Asia today - Australian Q3 CPI, China industrial profits

2145 GMT New Zealand trade balance for September 

  • prior NZD -2144m

  • exports prior NZD 4.35bn

  • imports prior NZD 6.49bn

2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for September 

  • prior -0.5% y/y

  • British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index

0100 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for October 

  • Business confidence for October, preliminary: -8.6 (prior -7.2)

  • Activity Outlook preliminary 26.2 (prior 18.2)

  • short preview post here

0030 GMT Australian Q3 inflation data 

Headline

  • expected 0.8% q/q, prior 0.8%

  • For the y/y, expected 3.1, prior 3.8% (lower expected mainly due to base effects)

Core inflation: Trimmed mean

  • expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.5%

  • expected 1.8% y/y, prior 1.8%

The RBA target band for core inflation is sustainably in a 2 to 3% band. You can see its (trimmed mean) is not within that band at present and tomorrow's data is not expected there either. 

The weighted median is another measure of core inflation.

  • expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.5%

  • expected 1.9% y/y, prior was 1.7%

Short preview post here

0130 GMT China Industrial Profits for September 

  • prior +10.1% y/y
  • prior +49.5% YTD y/y
  • raw material price inflation is contributing to higher manufacturing costs, subdued consumer spending is compressing demand, add in the coal crisis creating power shortages; all are weighing on business profitability in China. 

