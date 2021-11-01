One day this might be tradable data

Global warming is still an abstraction for markets

At some point, maps like this could matter to markets. Warming is universal for the globe but how it impacts different countries is widely varied.





Looking at the big picture, leaders were trying to lean on India to do more at the climate conference with little success. It seems the stakes are pretty high there though, while much of the developed world would be spared. Of course, none of this takes into account things like sea levels or extreme weather.

