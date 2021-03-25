One estimate says it may take 6 days to free the ship stuck in the Suez canal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

One of the impacts of the complete blockage of the Cana; has been a jump in oil prices.

Lloyds, the shipping insurance people, convey information saying the grounding of the similar-sized ship in 2016 (the 19,000 teu CSCL Indian Ocean on the Elb)e in 2016 took six days to re-float.

Ever Given is a 20,000 teu ship and is fully laden.

More from Lloyds:

around 165 vessels representing 13m dwt are currently either waiting at either end of the canal or blocked from exiting. 

total includes:

• 41 bulk carriers (2.9m dwt) including six capes and 20 panamax and supramaxes. Two bulk ore carriers

• 24 crude tankers, including three VLCCs and nine suezmaxes

• 33 containerships, including four of 197,000 dwt-plus (including Ever Given) which puts them in the 20,000 teu category.

• 16 LPG or LNG carriers

• 15 product tankers including three long range two ships. These will likely be carrying 90,000-tonne cargoes of jet fuel or diesel to Europe or the Mediterranean.

• Eight vehicle carriers

ever given suez canal
  
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose