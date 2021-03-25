One estimate says it may take 6 days to free the ship stuck in the Suez canal
One of the impacts of the complete blockage of the Cana; has been a jump in oil prices.
around 165 vessels representing 13m dwt are currently either waiting at either end of the canal or blocked from exiting.
total includes:
• 41 bulk carriers (2.9m dwt) including six capes and 20 panamax and supramaxes. Two bulk ore carriers
• 24 crude tankers, including three VLCCs and nine suezmaxes
• 33 containerships, including four of 197,000 dwt-plus (including Ever Given) which puts them in the 20,000 teu category.
• 16 LPG or LNG carriers
• 15 product tankers including three long range two ships. These will likely be carrying 90,000-tonne cargoes of jet fuel or diesel to Europe or the Mediterranean.
• Eight vehicle carriers