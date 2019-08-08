One for the bond folks - pricing errors may be impacting UK inflation-linked government bonds

A quickie from Reuters on errors found in inflation calculations that may impact on bond pricing.

Errors found in the retail prices index of inflation (used in inflation-linked government bonds). Says the piece:

RPI is widely used in commercial contracts and some wage bargaining, as well as for British government bonds





On the bright side:

the ONS has said for several years that it no longer gives an accurate measure of inflation.





Oh, well that's good then. LOL.



