One for the bond folks - pricing errors may be impacting UK inflation-linked government bonds
A quickie from Reuters on errors found in inflation calculations that may impact on bond pricing.
Errors found in the retail prices index of inflation (used in inflation-linked government bonds). Says the piece:
- RPI is widely used in commercial contracts and some wage bargaining, as well as for British government bonds
On the bright side:
- the ONS has said for several years that it no longer gives an accurate measure of inflation.
Oh, well that's good then. LOL.