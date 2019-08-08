One for the bond folks - pricing errors may be impacting UK inflation-linked government bonds

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A quickie from Reuters on errors found in inflation calculations that may impact on bond pricing.

Errors found in the retail prices index of inflation (used in inflation-linked government bonds). Says the piece:
  • RPI is widely used in commercial contracts and some wage bargaining, as well as for British government bonds

On the bright side:
  • the ONS has said for several years that it no longer gives an accurate measure of inflation.

Oh, well that's good then. LOL. 

