One for the HKD traders - Hong Kong forex reserves drop in August

Hong Kong Monetary Authority says of the steep, US$15.6 billion decline, in August in FX reserves:

biggest drop since monthly numbers first publish in 1997



HKMA says due to a "technical classification"

rather than a real change in the amount held by the HKMA



"The decline in foreign currency reserve assets in August was mainly due to a transfer of funds resulting in a higher amount of foreign currency deposits placed by the Exchange Fund with banks in Hong Kong"







I have a tendency to disbelieve this sort of explanation but in this case ….

Foreign exchange reserves fell from a record high

US$448.4 billion in July

to US$432.8 billion in August

Huh. OK then.

(ps, news is from overnight, not fresh)







