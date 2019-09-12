One for the HKD traders - Hong Kong forex reserves drop in August

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Hong Kong Monetary Authority says of the steep, US$15.6 billion decline, in August in FX reserves:

  • biggest drop since monthly numbers first publish in 1997
  • HKMA says due to a "technical classification" 
  • rather than a real change in the amount held by the HKMA
"The decline in foreign currency reserve assets in August was mainly due to a transfer of funds resulting in a higher amount of foreign currency deposits placed by the Exchange Fund with banks in Hong Kong"

I have a tendency to disbelieve this sort of explanation but in this case ….
  • Foreign exchange reserves fell from a record high
  • US$448.4 billion in July
  • to US$432.8 billion in August
Huh. OK then. 
'
(ps, news is from overnight, not fresh)


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose