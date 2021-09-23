One for the TRY traders - Goldman Sachs forecasts further Turkish central bank rate cuts

Goldman Sachs are tipping a 50 basis point cut from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey in October

  • and again in November
  • and then by 25bp cuts every month until the rate hits 15% in the middle of next year
The background to this is that the Bank cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 18% on Thursday. President Erdogan has been on the warpath, wanting a rate cut to lower inflation (yes, that is the reasoning Erdogan has cited many times). 

