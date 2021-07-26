One of Australia's lockdown states to be released Tuesday night

South Australia is the smallest (population) state of the three in lockdown in Australia.

The state will exit its lockdown on Tuesday evening (local time) after a run of very low new case numbers. I haven't the details for what exit will mean, its usually staged with incremental easings.





Neither do I have an indication of what will happen in Victoria (#2 state for population), but I'd guess easing will be minor in the capital Melbourne (if at all) but perhaps more extensive in regional areas.





For NSW (Sydney capital),. fuggedaboudit. Sydney will remain in lockdown for many weeks to come.



















