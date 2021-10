Be plain





One of the often overlooked aspects of trading is that not every single instrument is equal. Some are more expensive than others, some are more volatile than others.

The best currency pairs for intraday trading will need to be both volatile and liquid. The currency pairs that fit this bill are:





EURUSD

USDJPY

GBPUSD

AUDUSD

EURGBP





So, if you need to give your trading a hand try trading the most volatile and liquid pairs.