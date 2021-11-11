One-third of China's SMIC board of directors has resigned, effective immediately
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co., SMIC, is China's largest contract chipmaker.
- The Shanghai Stock Exchange on Thursday night issued a regulatory warning to SMIC, without giving a specific reason.
- SMIC notified investors of the resignations late Thursday evening via a stock exchange filing.
Two months ago SMIC's chairman, Zhou Zixue, resigned from his role (but is still on the Board).
In late 2020 the firm was blacklisted by the U.S.
If I get any more info I'll post it up.