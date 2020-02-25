Only five US states have the capability to test for the coronavirus

An ICYMI via Reuters, data from the US' Association of Public Health Laboratories 

  • As of Monday, only California, Illinois, Nebraska, Nevada and Tennessee have the capability to test for the virus

