ONS data shows that only 8% of UK workforce furloughed as of mid-May

UK labour market slowly getting back up on its feet

That will allow for the statistics to become more relevant once again in the months ahead, though it will still take time before conditions normalise further.





Other data released by ONS is also encouraging as it highlights that 87% of businesses are now trading in the UK - the highest since June last year.





In particular, accommodation and food service businesses trading rose from 61% in the previous reading to 83% in the latest reading today.