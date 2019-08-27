Onshore yuan sees weakest daily close against the dollar since February 2008

USD/CNY finishes domestic trading around 7.1670 today

If equities start faltering in the near future, expect there to be claims of currency manipulation from the Trump administration again. The irony here as has been said before, is that China is just allowing the market to take over here.





As for what's next for the yuan, further escalation in the trade war (more tariffs) will only invite further weakness in the currency to counteract the impact.





The only positive for China in all of this is that other major central banks are also working towards pushing their own respective currency lower amid the lack of inflationary pressures and the global economic slowdown.





As such, we can expect to see an even weaker yuan in the big picture amid ongoing trade tensions with the US. However, one should be wary that China will manage the depreciation and not allow it to be so overwhelming that it triggers a flight in capital.



